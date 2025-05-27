Brunei's Sultan Undergoes Medical Checkup During ASEAN Summit

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is currently receiving medical attention in a Kuala Lumpur hospital following a spell of fatigue experienced during a summit for Southeast Asian leaders. The news was confirmed by Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister, serving as the chair of the ASEAN summit, addressed media queries at a press conference regarding the Sultan's condition. He clarified that Hassanal Bolkiah is under medical observation, putting to rest concerns about his health.

This development has drawn regional attention as the Sultan takes a break from his official duties amid the ongoing summit in Malaysia, sparking assurance of his well-being by summit officials.

