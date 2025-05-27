Tragic Family Incident in Vakkam: A Case of Financial Strain?

A tragic discovery in Vakkam unfolded on Tuesday as a family of four was found dead in their residence, according to police reports.

The bodies, identified as Anilkumar, 55, his wife Sheeja, 50, and their two sons, both in their twenties, were discovered hanging, suggesting a suicide.

Officials indicate financial distress may have driven the act, with investigations ongoing. No suicide note has been found, and the incident was uncovered by neighbors who noticed the family missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)