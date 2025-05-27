Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident in Vakkam: A Case of Financial Strain?

A family of four in Vakkam was discovered dead in their home, with initial investigations pointing towards a suicide linked to financial difficulties. The family, including father Anilkumar, mother Sheeja, and two sons, was found hanging. Police are investigating, but no suicide note has been found.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic discovery in Vakkam unfolded on Tuesday as a family of four was found dead in their residence, according to police reports.

The bodies, identified as Anilkumar, 55, his wife Sheeja, 50, and their two sons, both in their twenties, were discovered hanging, suggesting a suicide.

Officials indicate financial distress may have driven the act, with investigations ongoing. No suicide note has been found, and the incident was uncovered by neighbors who noticed the family missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

