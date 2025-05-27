Left Menu

ASEAN Consensus on U.S. Trade Tariffs

Southeast Asian countries, under the leadership of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, have come to a consensus on managing U.S. trade tariffs. As ASEAN chair, Anwar emphasized a balanced approach that ensures bilateral negotiations with the U.S. do not detrimentally affect other ASEAN members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southeast Asian nations have reached a collective understanding on handling U.S. trade tariffs, as confirmed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday. This marks a significant step in regional cooperation amid global trade tensions.

Anwar, serving as the chair of the ASEAN bloc, announced in a press conference that member countries have concurred on pursuing bilateral trade negotiations with the United States without undermining the interests of other ASEAN partners.

The agreement underscores a unified approach in navigating trade relations with major world economies, ensuring that no decisions negatively impact any member nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

