ASEAN Consensus on U.S. Trade Tariffs
Southeast Asian countries, under the leadership of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, have come to a consensus on managing U.S. trade tariffs. As ASEAN chair, Anwar emphasized a balanced approach that ensures bilateral negotiations with the U.S. do not detrimentally affect other ASEAN members.
Southeast Asian nations have reached a collective understanding on handling U.S. trade tariffs, as confirmed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday. This marks a significant step in regional cooperation amid global trade tensions.
Anwar, serving as the chair of the ASEAN bloc, announced in a press conference that member countries have concurred on pursuing bilateral trade negotiations with the United States without undermining the interests of other ASEAN partners.
The agreement underscores a unified approach in navigating trade relations with major world economies, ensuring that no decisions negatively impact any member nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
