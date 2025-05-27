ASEAN Consensus on U.S. Trade Tariffs

Southeast Asian nations have reached a collective understanding on handling U.S. trade tariffs, as confirmed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday. This marks a significant step in regional cooperation amid global trade tensions.

Anwar, serving as the chair of the ASEAN bloc, announced in a press conference that member countries have concurred on pursuing bilateral trade negotiations with the United States without undermining the interests of other ASEAN partners.

The agreement underscores a unified approach in navigating trade relations with major world economies, ensuring that no decisions negatively impact any member nation.

