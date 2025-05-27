Major Cocaine Trafficking Ring Dismantled by Europol

Europol has successfully dismantled a significant cocaine trafficking gang, which has been importing cocaine paste from Colombia to Belgium. Announced on Tuesday, the operation resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals, with 11 arrests occurring in Belgium, two in Germany, and one in Italy.

The gang was allegedly orchestrated by an Italian family connected with cocaine suppliers in Colombia and chemists in Belgium. They imported substantial quantities of cocaine paste, transporting them from Colombia to various European ports. The product was reportedly stored in Belgian warehouses, which served as makeshift laboratories.

This successful operation comes amid Belgium's ongoing struggles with violent crimes, frequently attributed to conflicts among rival drug gangs, which have turned cities like Antwerp and Brussels into significant drug trafficking hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)