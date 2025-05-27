Left Menu

Major Cocaine Trafficking Ring Dismantled by Europol

Europol has dismantled a major cocaine trafficking gang linked to an Italian family that imported cocaine paste from Colombia to Belgium. The operation led to 14 arrests across Belgium, Germany, and Italy. This crackdown aims to control increasing drug-related violence in Belgium's major cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Europol has successfully dismantled a significant cocaine trafficking gang, which has been importing cocaine paste from Colombia to Belgium. Announced on Tuesday, the operation resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals, with 11 arrests occurring in Belgium, two in Germany, and one in Italy.

The gang was allegedly orchestrated by an Italian family connected with cocaine suppliers in Colombia and chemists in Belgium. They imported substantial quantities of cocaine paste, transporting them from Colombia to various European ports. The product was reportedly stored in Belgian warehouses, which served as makeshift laboratories.

This successful operation comes amid Belgium's ongoing struggles with violent crimes, frequently attributed to conflicts among rival drug gangs, which have turned cities like Antwerp and Brussels into significant drug trafficking hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

