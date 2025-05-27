Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Europe Considers Long-Range Strikes in Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed concern over remarks by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding European-supplied weapons being used for long-range strikes into Russia. Lavrov suggested that the decision to permit such actions had been made long ago. He also commented on Donald Trump's emotional stance on the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:26 IST
Tensions Rise as Europe Considers Long-Range Strikes in Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has responded to comments by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, indicating that European powers may have long decided to permit Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes into Russia using Western-supplied arms.

The chancellor's remarks highlight a potential shift in the geopolitical landscape, implying that the constraints on these weapons by nations such as Britain, France, Germany, and the United States are no longer in place.

Lavrov also touched upon U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments on Russia, suggesting that Trump's emotional response reflects frustration over perceived European impediments to his peace efforts in the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025