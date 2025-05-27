Left Menu

Tahawwur Hussain Rana Seeks Court's Nod to Connect with Family

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, seeks court approval to contact his family. The Pakistani-origin Canadian is currently in judicial custody in India. Appointed counsel from Delhi Legal Services Authority, Rana faces charges of conspiring with terrorist groups for the 2008 Mumbai attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:43 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana Seeks Court's Nod to Connect with Family
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
  • Country:
  • India

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has made a legal move seeking court permission to communicate with his family, according to sources on Tuesday.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is under judicial custody in India and maintains close ties with David Coleman Headley, a principal conspirator of the attacks. The case, handled by Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann, will likely be addressed by Special Judge Chander Jit Singh on Wednesday.

Rana, previously extradited from the United States after a failed review plea, stands accused of collaborating with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami, and other Pakistan-based conspirators involving attacks that claimed 166 lives in Mumbai over nearly 60 hours in 2008.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025