Tahawwur Hussain Rana Seeks Court's Nod to Connect with Family

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has made a legal move seeking court permission to communicate with his family, according to sources on Tuesday.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is under judicial custody in India and maintains close ties with David Coleman Headley, a principal conspirator of the attacks. The case, handled by Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann, will likely be addressed by Special Judge Chander Jit Singh on Wednesday.

Rana, previously extradited from the United States after a failed review plea, stands accused of collaborating with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami, and other Pakistan-based conspirators involving attacks that claimed 166 lives in Mumbai over nearly 60 hours in 2008.