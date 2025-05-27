Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles Inter-State Stolen Vehicle Network

Delhi Police have dismantled a network involved in the sale of stolen vehicles and arrested four individuals from Punjab. The operation recovered 21 vehicles with forged documents. The gang was active in several states and focused on selling cars in Punjab to avoid scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state network responsible for the sale and purchase of stolen vehicles, seizing 21 cars and arresting four suspects from Punjab, as reported on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Avtar Singh, Harpreet Singh, Paramdeep, and Manpreet, were allegedly involved in buying stolen cars at low prices, forging essential numbers, and fabricating registration papers to resell them as legitimate vehicles, according to DCP Apoorva Gupta.

Following a tip-off, officers set a trap near the DND Flyway, intercepting a blue Maruti Baleno with a fake number plate, leading to the arrest of Avtar Singh and Harpreet Singh. Subsequent raids in Punjab led to the arrest of the other two suspects, with 21 luxury cars being recovered during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

