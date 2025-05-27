Humanitarian Aid or Hidden Agenda? Gaza's Aid Dilemma

Palestinians expressed skepticism on Tuesday regarding a U.S.-backed humanitarian initiative in Gaza. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which launched operations this week, aims to deliver aid amid severe shortages caused by the Israeli blockade.

Concerns have arisen over biometric screening procedures that the foundation intends to implement. Many fear that facial recognition technology could be exploited by Israel for surveillance purposes.

Despite the pressing need for aid, the turnout at distribution centers has been low. Hamas, Gaza's ruling militant group, has discouraged residents from using the foundation's services, branding it a potential tool for data collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)