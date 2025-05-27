Left Menu

Humanitarian Aid or Hidden Agenda? Gaza's Aid Dilemma

Palestinians are skeptical about a U.S.-backed humanitarian aid initiative in Gaza due to fears of biometric data collection and potential misuse by Israel. Despite the blockade easing slightly, many doubt the neutrality of the initiative, leading to low turnout at distribution centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:24 IST
Humanitarian Aid or Hidden Agenda? Gaza's Aid Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Palestinians expressed skepticism on Tuesday regarding a U.S.-backed humanitarian initiative in Gaza. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which launched operations this week, aims to deliver aid amid severe shortages caused by the Israeli blockade.

Concerns have arisen over biometric screening procedures that the foundation intends to implement. Many fear that facial recognition technology could be exploited by Israel for surveillance purposes.

Despite the pressing need for aid, the turnout at distribution centers has been low. Hamas, Gaza's ruling militant group, has discouraged residents from using the foundation's services, branding it a potential tool for data collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

