Eminent Muslims Urge Action on Aligarh Mob Violence

Eminent Muslims have appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after a violent mob assaulted meat traders in Aligarh. They seek legal intervention and measures to prevent such incidents, highlighting the threat to communal harmony. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A group of prominent Muslims has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding swift legal action and preventative measures following a mob attack on meat traders in Aligarh.

The signatories, including high-profile figures like former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi and ex-Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, expressed their anguish over the incident, underscoring the threat it poses to communal harmony in India.

The attack occurred on May 24, when a mob, allegedly affiliated with a right-wing group, violently assaulted four individuals on suspicion of transporting illegal cattle meat. Police have arrested three suspects, but the injured victims remain hospitalized. The group of eminent Muslims calls for a thorough investigation and justice for the victims.

