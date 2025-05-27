Left Menu

BBMP Intensifies Scheduled Caste Survey Efforts

The BBMP is conducting a comprehensive survey of Scheduled Caste populations across eight zones, deploying over 8,215 enumerators. BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao is ensuring efficient surveying in high-density areas, with 1,31,730 households and 5,11,594 individuals identified so far.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is actively advancing its comprehensive survey of Scheduled Caste communities with operations underway in eight zones. As of Tuesday, the efforts have been bolstered by the deployment of 8,215 enumerators according to BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao.

In a concerted push to expedite the process, Rao instructed officials to increase the number of enumerators in regions with a dense Scheduled Caste demographic, particularly in the eastern zone. These measures aim to swiftly advance the survey's conclusion, as highlighted in a recent press release.

During a review meeting in the eastern zone, Rao asserted ongoing communication with community leaders to ensure thorough surveying. Currently, 1,31,730 Scheduled Caste households have been surveyed, identifying a total of 5,11,594 members. Eastern Zonal Commissioner Snehal, Zonal Joint Commissioner Saroja, and revenue officers participated in the meeting.

