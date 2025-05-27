Left Menu

Gangland Acquittal: Revisiting the Notorious 1999 Mumbai Murder Case

A special court acquitted gangster Ravi Pujari and Anil Sharma related to the murder of a member of Dawood Ibrahim's gang in 1999. Sharma was shot dead by Chhota Rajan's men in Mumbai, marking the violent rivalry between the gangs. The court cited insufficient evidence for the acquittals.

In a dramatic turn of events, a special court in Mumbai has acquitted gangster Ravi Pujari in a sensational murder case dating back to 1999. The case involved the killing of Anil Sharma, an alleged member of notorious fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim's gang.

Special Judge A M Patil ruled in favor of the defense, acquitting Sharma under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. Notably, Sharma, a prominent figure in the underworld, was killed in 1999 by rival gangster Chhota Rajan's associates, according to the prosecution.

The trial, awash with tales of gang rivalry, concluded with Pujari's acquittal, along with 11 others previously discharged due to lack of evidence. Even Chhota Rajan, accused in the conspiracy, was found lacking in evidence to implicate him, marking another chapter in Mumbai's organized crime history.

