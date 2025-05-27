NHRC Concludes Short-Term Internship, Empowers Youth on Human Rights Realities

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, concluded its highly sought-after Online Short-Term Internship Programme on 27th May 2025, wrapping up two weeks of intensive engagement, learning, and critical reflection on pressing human rights issues in India. The internship, which began on 13th May 2025, attracted a staggering 1,795 applications, from which only 80 university-level students were shortlisted. Ultimately, 69 students, hailing from 21 States and one Union Territory, completed the prestigious training.

This flagship initiative of NHRC aims to foster a rights-conscious generation of youth and future leaders by equipping them with conceptual knowledge, legal understanding, and practical exposure to India’s human rights ecosystem. The programme has become increasingly competitive over the years, making it a distinctive platform for students with a passion for social justice and civic responsibility.

Empathy and Action: The Core Messages from the Valedictory Session

In her powerful address at the valedictory session, Smt. Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, Hon’ble Member of NHRC, congratulated the interns for their successful completion of the programme. She emphasized that human rights are not mere legal constructs but lived experiences rooted in empathy, dignity, equality, and freedom.

"Human rights are about ensuring that every individual—regardless of their socio-economic status—can live without fear and with equal access to opportunity and respect," she said. Her remarks focused on the urgency of zero tolerance toward human rights violations, calling upon the students to embody this ethos in their future endeavors.

In a compelling real-world illustration, she drew attention to the tribal communities of 14 villages in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, who were displaced due to the Polavaram dam project. Despite relocation, the alternative housing provided lacks basic human necessities such as drinking water, sanitation facilities, electricity, healthcare, schools, roads, and transportation. She urged the concerned authorities to take immediate corrective action and reminded everyone that human rights cannot remain abstract ideals—they must translate into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

Robust Curriculum: Legal Insight, Real-World Exposure, and Interactive Learning

Shri Samir Kumar, NHRC Joint Secretary, presented a detailed internship report highlighting the academic and experiential richness of the programme. The interns underwent 35 comprehensive sessions, delivered by senior NHRC officers, legal experts, academicians, and civil society representatives.

Key learning areas included:

Understanding core human rights principles and international frameworks

The constitutional and legal protection of human rights in India

Judicial mechanisms and NHRC procedures for redressal

Issues affecting marginalized communities, women, children, LGBTQ+ groups, prisoners, and persons with disabilities

Emerging concerns like digital rights, environment, trafficking, and rights of refugees

To bridge theory with practice, the interns also participated in virtual field visits to:

Tihar Jail , to understand prison administration and reform challenges

A local police station , offering insight into police-public interaction and custodial rights

Asha Kiran Shelter Home, which cares for persons with mental disabilities, providing a lens into institutional care systems and their gaps

These tours helped interns reflect on systemic human rights issues while gaining first-hand exposure to operational realities and administrative constraints.

Spotlight on Student Talent: Competitions and Collaborative Projects

To foster analytical thinking and advocacy skills, the programme featured:

Book Review Competition – Encouraging literary engagement with human rights literature

Group Research Project Presentations – Promoting collaborative exploration of pressing issues

Declamation Contest – Enhancing oratory and persuasive skills in rights-based discourse

The winners of these competitions were announced during the valedictory ceremony, and their work was applauded as examples of student-led activism and critical thinking.

A Commitment to Nurturing Future Human Rights Leaders

NHRC’s short-term internship is not just a training course—it is a launchpad for youth-driven change. By selecting candidates from diverse geographical and academic backgrounds, including remote and underserved regions, NHRC reinforces its belief in inclusive education and representation in the human rights movement.

With its continued focus on capacity building, rights awareness, and youth empowerment, the NHRC Internship Programme is cultivating a new generation of ethical, informed, and empathetic citizens committed to social justice and constitutional values.