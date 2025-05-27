National Workshop Applauds Central Waqf Portal: A Landmark in Transparent Property Governance

The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) has garnered wide appreciation from Waqf Boards across India for launching the pioneering Central Waqf Portal, a move set to revolutionize the administration of Waqf properties across the country. The initiative was the highlight of a two-day national training workshop held at SCOPE Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, from 26th to 27th May 2025.

The workshop, presided over by Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, brought together around 141 officials from State and Union Territory Waqf Boards, along with IT teams and domain experts. The enthusiastic participation of attendees reflected the sector’s strong support for the digital transformation of Waqf property management.

A Centralized Digital Framework for Waqf Properties

The Central Waqf Portal, developed under the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, is being hailed as a game-changer in how religious endowment properties are recorded, managed, and safeguarded. Designed as a centralized repository, the portal aims to eliminate discrepancies, streamline recordkeeping, and enhance the overall transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf assets.

The portal will incorporate a three-tier verification model using a Maker-Checker-Approver system, ensuring that each step in the property registration process is digitally documented, monitored, and verified:

Maker: The Mutawalli (caretaker) of the Waqf property enters the basic information into the portal.

Checker: An authorized Waqf Board official then reviews the data for accuracy and completeness.

Approver: A designated government authority gives final approval, validating the record’s authenticity.

This layered mechanism is designed to significantly reduce the scope for manipulation or oversight, providing a legally robust and transparent system of property record maintenance.

Hands-On Training and Capacity Building

The two-day workshop served as a capacity-building platform, offering hands-on sessions where Master Trainers from various states engaged directly with the portal’s modules and digital tools. Through live demonstrations and interactive tutorials, participants learned to navigate the system, input property details, verify claims, and resolve discrepancies.

Feedback from the workshop was overwhelmingly positive, with participants commending the Ministry for focusing on real-time practical learning rather than limiting sessions to theory. The event also provided a forum for inter-state exchange of best practices, helping standardize procedures for Waqf management across different regions.

Empowering Digital Literacy in Waqf Institutions

Recognizing the importance of digital fluency for successful portal adoption, MoMA has committed to rolling out a nationwide series of training programs, targeting all levels of Waqf administration. These include:

Master Trainer Certifications for key officials

Refresher Courses on digital governance and compliance

Webinars and Toolkits to support field officers and caretakers

State-specific outreach programs to ensure localized implementation support

This emphasis on inclusive digital upskilling is expected to bridge the technological divide and enable seamless migration from traditional records to a unified digital system.

A Vision for Transparent and Accountable Waqf Governance

The Central Waqf Portal is envisioned as more than just a data-entry platform—it is a comprehensive governance tool that integrates:

GIS-based mapping for accurate geographic identification of Waqf properties

Audit trails for every transaction or modification

Real-time status updates for public access to verified Waqf records

Security firewalls and data encryption to protect sensitive property information

Officials from the Ministry emphasized that the portal will not only help in protecting Waqf assets from encroachment and misuse, but also in maximizing their socioeconomic contribution to the communities they serve. By creating a transparent, traceable, and efficient framework, the government aims to strengthen community trust, improve regulatory oversight, and support developmental initiatives funded through Waqf revenue.

Waqf Boards Welcome Reforms with Optimism

Representatives from State and UT Waqf Boards lauded the Ministry’s proactive approach and commitment to modernization. Many described the initiative as a historic leap forward, enabling Waqf bodies to operate with clarity, uniformity, and legal resilience.

"This portal will protect the sanctity of Waqf assets and ensure that they are used for the welfare of the community as originally intended," said one official from a northern state Waqf Board.

Toward a Digital Future for Community Welfare

The launch and training around the Central Waqf Portal mark a pivotal step in the digital transformation of Waqf governance in India. With continuous support, training, and technological refinement, this initiative promises to usher in a new era of transparency, efficiency, and public accountability in the management of religious endowments.

This visionary platform reflects the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ broader commitment to leveraging technology for good governance, community empowerment, and social justice.