Left Menu

Legal Turmoil: Allegations Rock Maharashtra Minister’s Family

A woman has accused Siddhant Shirsat, son of Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat, of mental and physical harassment following their marriage. After media coverage, she announced her intention to drop the legal notice. The notice alleged pressure for abortion and lack of police action due to political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:23 IST
Legal Turmoil: Allegations Rock Maharashtra Minister’s Family
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The son of Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat, Siddhant Shirsat, is embroiled in controversy after a woman accused him of mental and physical harassment post their marriage. Despite the allegations, the woman has stated her desire to retract the legal notice she previously filed against him.

Reportedly, the woman sent a legal notice to Siddhant, citing mental torture and pressure leading to an abortion. She demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation. She claims that Siddhant had barred her from visiting his family home and threatened suicide to silence her. Allegations point to a lack of police action due to political connections.

While political figures such as Sushma Andhare and social activist Anjali Damania have called for clarity and security for the woman, there has been no response from Siddhant regarding the accusations. The unfolding situation casts a shadow on the political landscape and demands answers from the figures involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025