Legal Turmoil: Allegations Rock Maharashtra Minister’s Family

The son of Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat, Siddhant Shirsat, is embroiled in controversy after a woman accused him of mental and physical harassment post their marriage. Despite the allegations, the woman has stated her desire to retract the legal notice she previously filed against him.

Reportedly, the woman sent a legal notice to Siddhant, citing mental torture and pressure leading to an abortion. She demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation. She claims that Siddhant had barred her from visiting his family home and threatened suicide to silence her. Allegations point to a lack of police action due to political connections.

While political figures such as Sushma Andhare and social activist Anjali Damania have called for clarity and security for the woman, there has been no response from Siddhant regarding the accusations. The unfolding situation casts a shadow on the political landscape and demands answers from the figures involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)