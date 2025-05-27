Mizo Territorial Army to Combat Drug Trafficking: New Force Gains Approval

The establishment of the Mizo Territorial Army has been approved to tackle drug trafficking and related law enforcement challenges in the region, as announced by ZPM MLA Clement Lalhmingthanga.

The state has received the Centre's consent for this force, and efforts are underway to locate suitable land for the Army's headquarters and camps, according to Lalhmingthanga.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma mentioned to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that recruitment will commence in June, offering opportunities for local youth. The initiative received praise from both the Defence and Home Ministers for its potential benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)