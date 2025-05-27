Mizo Territorial Army to Combat Drug Trafficking: New Force Gains Approval
The Mizo Territorial Army will soon be established to address drug trafficking and law enforcement issues in the state. MLA Clement Lalhmingthanga confirmed the central government's approval. Coordination is ongoing to secure land for offices and recruitment is set to begin, providing employment for Mizo youths.
The establishment of the Mizo Territorial Army has been approved to tackle drug trafficking and related law enforcement challenges in the region, as announced by ZPM MLA Clement Lalhmingthanga.
The state has received the Centre's consent for this force, and efforts are underway to locate suitable land for the Army's headquarters and camps, according to Lalhmingthanga.
Chief Minister Lalduhoma mentioned to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that recruitment will commence in June, offering opportunities for local youth. The initiative received praise from both the Defence and Home Ministers for its potential benefits.
