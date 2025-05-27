Left Menu

Corruption Scandal: RDC and Staffer Nabbed in Bribery Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau nabbed a Resident Deputy Collector and a revenue department employee in Maharashtra for taking a Rs 5 lakh bribe. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 23 lakh for land-related procedures. A trap was set after a complaint, leading to their arrest and subsequent investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:53 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended a Resident Deputy Collector and a staffer from the revenue department after they were found accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, according to officials.

The accused, identified as RDC Vinod Khirolkar and revenue employee Dilip Tribhuvan, faced allegations of demanding Rs 23 lakh from a local land purchaser for generating a necessary challan to convert class-2 land to class-1. An initial payment of Rs 5 lakh prompted the complainant to involve the ACB.

Officials set a trap outside the district collector's office, resulting in the arrest of Khirolkar and Tribhuvan. Further searches of their homes are underway as part of ongoing investigations.

