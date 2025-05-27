Italy's Mafia Adapts: Shifting Tactics in a Modern World

Italy's organized crime groups are shifting tactics, now collaborating in drug trafficking, prostitution rings, and money laundering instead of engaging in violent turf wars. This trend was highlighted in the national anti-mafia agency's (DIA) annual report released on Tuesday.

The report indicates that Sicily's Cosa Nostra and the Camorra in Naples are forming alliances both domestically and internationally. Meanwhile, the 'Ndrangheta based in Calabria is increasingly targeting public works projects, with risks identified in projects tied to Italy's EU-backed post-COVID Recovery Fund, a proposed bridge connecting Sicily to the mainland, and the 2026 Winter Olympics.

In 2024, the construction sector saw 38% of administrative anti-mafia measures. Director Michele Carbone stated the DIA is prepared to counter mafia involvement, particularly in the planned bridge project over the Strait of Messina. Additionally, the report notes increasing technological prowess among mafia groups, utilizing encrypted communications and drones for internal connections, while international money laundering is facilitated by Chinese banking networks. Recruitment of marginalized youth for crime is aided by social media displays of power.

