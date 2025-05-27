Italy's Mafia Adapts: Shifting Tactics in a Modern World
Italy's mafia is evolving from violent turf wars to forming strategic alliances in drug trafficking, prostitution, and money laundering, as reported by the DIA. The 'Ndrangheta is focusing on public projects, raising concerns about mafia infiltration in Italy's Recovery Fund projects and the 2026 Winter Olympics.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's organized crime groups are shifting tactics, now collaborating in drug trafficking, prostitution rings, and money laundering instead of engaging in violent turf wars. This trend was highlighted in the national anti-mafia agency's (DIA) annual report released on Tuesday.
The report indicates that Sicily's Cosa Nostra and the Camorra in Naples are forming alliances both domestically and internationally. Meanwhile, the 'Ndrangheta based in Calabria is increasingly targeting public works projects, with risks identified in projects tied to Italy's EU-backed post-COVID Recovery Fund, a proposed bridge connecting Sicily to the mainland, and the 2026 Winter Olympics.
In 2024, the construction sector saw 38% of administrative anti-mafia measures. Director Michele Carbone stated the DIA is prepared to counter mafia involvement, particularly in the planned bridge project over the Strait of Messina. Additionally, the report notes increasing technological prowess among mafia groups, utilizing encrypted communications and drones for internal connections, while international money laundering is facilitated by Chinese banking networks. Recruitment of marginalized youth for crime is aided by social media displays of power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Heroin Seizure in Mizoram: A Blow to Drug Trafficking
Delhi Court Summons VIVO Executives in Major Money Laundering Probe
ED conducts fresh searches in Tamil Nadu TASMAC-linked money laundering case: Officials.
Haryana's United Front: A Multifaceted Battle Against Drug Trafficking
ED Cracks Down on TASMAC: Fresh Raids in Money Laundering Probe