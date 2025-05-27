Demand for Justice: Controversy Surrounds Vimal Negi's Death Investigation
The CPI(M) in Himachal Pradesh has demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi, criticizing the CBI's handling of past cases. Following public pressure, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has transferred the case from the Shimla Police to the CBI amid widespread controversy.
- Country:
- India
The death of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer with the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), has sparked demands from the state's CPI(M) unit for a judicial inquiry, citing the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) unsatisfactory record in previous cases.
On Friday, the Himachal Pradesh High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation from Shimla Police to the CBI, following a request from Negi's family and concerns voiced by political parties and the public.
The case has become highly politicized, with accusations of a cover-up. The court pointed to a report by the DGP highlighting concerns over the investigation's conduct, underscoring the need for transparency and justice in the case.
