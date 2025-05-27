Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Controversy Surrounds Vimal Negi's Death Investigation

The CPI(M) in Himachal Pradesh has demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi, criticizing the CBI's handling of past cases. Following public pressure, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has transferred the case from the Shimla Police to the CBI amid widespread controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:57 IST
Demand for Justice: Controversy Surrounds Vimal Negi's Death Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

The death of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer with the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), has sparked demands from the state's CPI(M) unit for a judicial inquiry, citing the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) unsatisfactory record in previous cases.

On Friday, the Himachal Pradesh High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation from Shimla Police to the CBI, following a request from Negi's family and concerns voiced by political parties and the public.

The case has become highly politicized, with accusations of a cover-up. The court pointed to a report by the DGP highlighting concerns over the investigation's conduct, underscoring the need for transparency and justice in the case.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025