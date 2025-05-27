Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Innovative Property Registration Overhaul

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann surprises Mohali's sub-registrar office to inspect the new 'easy registration' scheme for property registration. Launched recently, this initiative aims to simplify and make property registration transparent. The project reduces reliance on private deed writers and promises widespread state implementation by August 1.

Updated: 27-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made an unexpected visit to Mohali's sub-registrar office on Tuesday to assess the newly implemented 'easy registration' scheme for property transactions.

The visit was aimed at improving governmental processes rather than scrutinizing officials, Mann emphasized. The innovative system, launched on Monday, seeks to make property registration in Punjab simpler and more transparent.

The initiative, described by Mann as a pioneering effort, intends to foster self-reliance by minimizing reliance on private deed writers and empowering citizens. Statewide rollout is expected by August 1, following a trial phase in July across all districts.

