Public Beating by Police Sparks Outrage in Tenali

The Human Rights Forum condemned Tenali police for publicly beating three men accused of attacking a constable. Despite the alleged crimes, the HRF emphasized that police have no right to subject suspects to public beatings. The incident stirred criticism and called for accountability under relevant legal frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has openly condemned the actions of Tenali police officers who were caught on video publicly beating three men accused of attacking a police constable over alleged marijuana possession.

The HRF revealed its firm stance, stating that such actions by law enforcement are unacceptable and violate constitutional values. The forum further urged strict adherence to legal procedures in dealing with offenders.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a YSRCP leader, criticized this incident as a systemic failure, demanding accountability from the TDP-led government. Meanwhile, a video that surfaced showed police using excessive force, sparking calls for an immediate inquiry and consequential actions against the involved officers.

