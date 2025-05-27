Left Menu

Crisis Talks: Ex-CM Biren Singh Urges Immediate Action in Manipur

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to discuss the state's turmoil following the Gwaltabi incident. Singh proposed talks with protesters and raised issues including internally displaced people and illegal arms. Singh also discussed initiatives to identify illegal immigrants within 30 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:41 IST
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday to address the escalating tensions in the state following the Gwaltabi incident. Singh emphasized the need for dialogue, urging the governor to invite protesters to the negotiating table.

Singh addressed the issue of internally displaced people (IDP) living in relief camps, highlighting the challenges faced by residents due to blocked national highways. Singh stressed the importance of disarming individuals with illegal weapons to foster peace in the region.

During their discussion, Singh expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs for setting a 30-day deadline to identify illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. He highlighted previous efforts under Letpao Haokip's leadership to document such individuals and suggested extending this deadline to ensure comprehensive national security measures.

