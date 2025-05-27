Tragic Death of NEET Aspirant Sparks Concerns Over Student Suicides in Kota

In a tragic incident, police on Tuesday registered a case of abetment to suicide concerning the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant, Zeeshan Jahan, from Jammu and Kashmir. Jahan was found hanging in her rented accommodation in Mahaveer Nagar, Kota.

The student had returned to Kota for NEET preparation last month and was pursuing self-study. She was under stress and had been receiving medical treatment for depression, according to her family. A circle inspector at Mahaveer Nagar police station confirmed that a case had been registered under Section 108 of BNS.

This incident marks the 15th student suicide in Kota this year, raising serious concerns. The Supreme Court recently criticized the Rajasthan government for inadequately addressing the issue as hostels have been advised to install anti-hanging devices following a spate of similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)