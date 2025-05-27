Left Menu

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Calls for Reevaluation of Harassment Laws Post-Acquittal

Following his acquittal in a POCSO Act case, former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urged the government to prevent the misuse of sexual harassment laws. Singh gathered large support in Ayodhya, emphasizing his faith in the judiciary while highlighting concerns over the misappropriation of harassment laws in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking public display, former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh voiced his demand for a review of sexual harassment laws post his acquittal in a POCSO Act case. Addressing supporters in Ayodhya, Singh called for measures to prevent the misuse of these laws.

Amidst a grand procession through Ayodhya, Singh reiterated his stance, marking his faith in the judiciary and emphasizing the need for legislative scrutiny. He insisted that his call is not about abolishing such laws but ensuring their correct implementation to prevent personal vendettas.

This appeal follows a Delhi court's closure of a case against Singh. Despite being cleared, Singh faces continuing trials on other charges. He criticized the misuse of laws meant to protect victims, urging the government to consider reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

