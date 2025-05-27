Himachal Pradesh Prisons Launch New Surveillance Hub
Himachal Pradesh has launched an Integrated Command Control Center at the Kaithu jail in Shimla to enhance prison security with 24x7 surveillance. Inaugurated by Director General Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, this center aims to integrate advanced technology with prison management, ensuring prompt response to incidents across the state.
The Himachal Pradesh Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has unveiled an Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) at Kaithu district jail in Shimla. This initiative aims to enhance security by providing constant surveillance across all prisons in the state.
The ICCC was inaugurated by Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services. During the event, Ojha emphasized that the center will serve as the main hub for CCTV surveillance, enhancing the safety of both inmates and staff.
According to Ojha, the addition of advanced surveillance systems across the state's prisons marks a significant step forward in prison management technology. The system allows for prompt detection and quick responses to incidents, setting a new standard in security for Himachal Pradesh's correctional facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
