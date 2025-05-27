Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Prisons Launch New Surveillance Hub

Himachal Pradesh has launched an Integrated Command Control Center at the Kaithu jail in Shimla to enhance prison security with 24x7 surveillance. Inaugurated by Director General Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, this center aims to integrate advanced technology with prison management, ensuring prompt response to incidents across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has unveiled an Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) at Kaithu district jail in Shimla. This initiative aims to enhance security by providing constant surveillance across all prisons in the state.

The ICCC was inaugurated by Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services. During the event, Ojha emphasized that the center will serve as the main hub for CCTV surveillance, enhancing the safety of both inmates and staff.

According to Ojha, the addition of advanced surveillance systems across the state's prisons marks a significant step forward in prison management technology. The system allows for prompt detection and quick responses to incidents, setting a new standard in security for Himachal Pradesh's correctional facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

