Organizations Unite Against Tobacco Regulation Changes

Eighty-seven prominent organizations urge U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reconsider government reorganization due to potential impacts on tobacco regulation. They express concerns over federal judge's block appeal by the Trump administration, fearing setbacks in tobacco control efforts by FDA and CDC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:56 IST
Eighty-seven leading health, medical, civil rights, education, and community organizations have collectively sent an urgent letter to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The signatories, which include the American Association for Cancer Research and the National Medical Association, are pressing Kennedy to reevaluate recent governmental restructurings concerning tobacco regulations.

The letter directly responds to the Trump administration's recent appeal against a federal judge's injunction that prevents significant job cuts within federal agencies. This includes the reduction of 10,000 positions at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Concerned parties fear these cutbacks might threaten decades of progress in controlling tobacco use, affecting tobacco product regulation by the Food and Drug Administration and CDC's Office on Smoking and Health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

