Trump Administration Implements New Social Media Vetting for Student Visas

The Trump administration is pausing new student visa interviews at embassies to consider implementing social media vetting for applicants. This plan could delay visa processing, impacting universities financially. The administration also ended Harvard's SEVP certification and increased scrutiny on students involved in pro-Palestine protests.

Updated: 28-05-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 00:19 IST
The Trump administration is taking steps to implement new social media vetting measures for foreign students seeking to study in the United States. As part of the preparation, U.S. embassies and consular sections have been instructed to halt scheduling new interviews for student visa applicants.

According to a report by Politico, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has directed this pause via a cable dated May 27. This move could significantly delay the processing of student visas, posing challenges for universities that depend on foreign students for financial support.

The administration's actions also include terminating Harvard University's involvement in the Student and Exchange Visitor Programme, prompting criticism over the decision's impact on international students and its connection to campus protests.

