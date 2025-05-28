Desperate Dash: Palestinians Struggle for Aid in Blockaded Gaza

Thousands of desperate Palestinians stormed aid distribution locations in Gaza on Tuesday, driven by dire food needs despite concerns over biometric checks linked to Israeli security measures. The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distributed approximately 462,000 meals at four sites, aiming to alleviate the impact of a prolonged Israeli blockade.

In Rafah, under full control of the Israeli army, scenes of chaos unfolded as women and children on foot and donkey carts hurried to distribution points. Reports and unverified videos depicted crowds breaching fences, highlighting the burgeoning desperate situation among Gaza's population.

Controversies abound as Israel accuses Hamas of sabotage, claims Hamas denies. Humanitarian organizations criticized the politicization of aid distribution, emphasizing the importance of neutrality. Both aid groups and Palestinians expressed concerns over biometric screenings that could compromise personal privacy amid mounting tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)