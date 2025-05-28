Left Menu

Desperate Dash: Palestinians Struggle for Aid in Blockaded Gaza

In Gaza, thousands of Palestinians, driven by hunger amid an Israeli blockade, rushed aid distribution sites managed by a U.S.-backed foundation. Amidst allegations of interference by Hamas, biometric screenings were employed, sparking safety and privacy concerns. International aid efforts face hurdles, with calls for depoliticized assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 00:39 IST
Desperate Dash: Palestinians Struggle for Aid in Blockaded Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of desperate Palestinians stormed aid distribution locations in Gaza on Tuesday, driven by dire food needs despite concerns over biometric checks linked to Israeli security measures. The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distributed approximately 462,000 meals at four sites, aiming to alleviate the impact of a prolonged Israeli blockade.

In Rafah, under full control of the Israeli army, scenes of chaos unfolded as women and children on foot and donkey carts hurried to distribution points. Reports and unverified videos depicted crowds breaching fences, highlighting the burgeoning desperate situation among Gaza's population.

Controversies abound as Israel accuses Hamas of sabotage, claims Hamas denies. Humanitarian organizations criticized the politicization of aid distribution, emphasizing the importance of neutrality. Both aid groups and Palestinians expressed concerns over biometric screenings that could compromise personal privacy amid mounting tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025