Stray Bullet Incident Strikes Young Girl

A young girl was struck by a stray bullet on Tuesday while en route to tuition in Fateh Singh Colony. Escorted by her father, the incident left her hospital-bound in a profusely bleeding condition.

Medical professionals have since declared the girl stable after removing the bullet from her leg. Officials from Punjab Police, led by Assistant Commissioner Gagandeep Singh, are actively trying to ascertain the origin of the shot.

An intensive investigation is underway with various police teams engaging in door-to-door searches. Authorities are questioning residents, specifically focusing on those owning licensed firearms, to piece together the events surrounding the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)