Stray Bullet Incident Strikes Young Girl
A stray bullet hit a young girl in Fateh Singh Colony while she was on her way to tuition with her father. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors stabilized her. The police are investigating to identify the shooter, conducting door-to-door searches and questioning residents.
- Country:
- India
A young girl was struck by a stray bullet on Tuesday while en route to tuition in Fateh Singh Colony. Escorted by her father, the incident left her hospital-bound in a profusely bleeding condition.
Medical professionals have since declared the girl stable after removing the bullet from her leg. Officials from Punjab Police, led by Assistant Commissioner Gagandeep Singh, are actively trying to ascertain the origin of the shot.
An intensive investigation is underway with various police teams engaging in door-to-door searches. Authorities are questioning residents, specifically focusing on those owning licensed firearms, to piece together the events surrounding the mishap.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ventive Hospitality Ltd Achieves Record Revenue Growth and Profitability in FY 2025
Swift Response: Fire Contained at Delhi's BM Gupta Hospital
Dangerous Stunts on Gurugram-Sohna Road Trigger Police Investigation
Hospitals say Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 48 people, including 22 children, reports AP.
Miss World 2025 Contestants Highlight Hyderabad's Medical Tourism at AIG Hospitals