Left Menu

Six Arrested in Ghaziabad for Killing Noida Constable

Six men have been arrested in connection with the killing of Noida police constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal during a raid in Nahal village. Deshwal was shot while apprehending wanted criminal Qadir. The suspects, involved in violent resistance, confessed to the crime. Weapons were recovered from them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-05-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:11 IST
Six Arrested in Ghaziabad for Killing Noida Constable
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ghaziabad police announced on Tuesday the arrest of six individuals connected to the murder of a Noida police constable. The incident took place during a raid in Nahal village, under Masuri police jurisdiction, when Constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal, 28, was shot dead while attempting to detain a wanted criminal, Qadir.

The police team conducting the raid, from Gautam Buddh Nagar's Phase-III station, faced violent resistance from Qadir's associates. The aggressors opened fire, threw stones, and wielded sharp weapons, resulting in injuries to Deshwal and four other officers.

Following an encounter, two suspects, Nanhu and Abdul Salam, were apprehended near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway underpass. Ultimately, all six accused have confessed, and police have recovered a significant cache of weapons from them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025