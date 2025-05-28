Six Arrested in Ghaziabad for Killing Noida Constable

Ghaziabad police announced on Tuesday the arrest of six individuals connected to the murder of a Noida police constable. The incident took place during a raid in Nahal village, under Masuri police jurisdiction, when Constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal, 28, was shot dead while attempting to detain a wanted criminal, Qadir.

The police team conducting the raid, from Gautam Buddh Nagar's Phase-III station, faced violent resistance from Qadir's associates. The aggressors opened fire, threw stones, and wielded sharp weapons, resulting in injuries to Deshwal and four other officers.

Following an encounter, two suspects, Nanhu and Abdul Salam, were apprehended near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway underpass. Ultimately, all six accused have confessed, and police have recovered a significant cache of weapons from them.

