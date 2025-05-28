Left Menu

Supreme Court Battle: Trump Administration vs. Migrants' Rights

The Trump administration has petitioned the Supreme Court to allow rapid deportation of migrants to third countries without a chance for legal recourse. A nationwide injunction, issued by Judge Brian Murphy, halted these actions over due process concerns. The government argues these deportations are necessary for national security and foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 02:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has escalated its battle over immigration by requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in its bid to deport migrants swiftly to countries other than their own. This move comes after a nationwide injunction by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, requiring an opportunity for legal relief before deportation. The administration claims these deportations are crucial to national security and foreign relations.

In its Supreme Court filing, the Justice Department stressed that the current system allows criminal immigrants to remain in the U.S. for years, posing risks to American citizens. Murphy's injunction is seen as impediment to the administration's immigration policies, which it argues aligns with constitutional due process requirements.

The case represents another chapter in Trump's contentious immigration agenda, sparking debate over executive authority and compliance with judicial orders. Immigrant rights groups have voiced concerns over the administration's actions potentially violating human rights and due process protections, especially after attempts to deport migrants to nations with questionable human rights records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

