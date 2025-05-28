Left Menu

Explosive Heist in Odisha: Maoists Suspected in Bold Looting

Suspected Maoists allegedly looted a truck carrying explosives in Odisha's Sundergarh district. The incident took place near the Saranda forests, a known Maoist area. The driver was held at gunpoint during the robbery. Odisha DGP Y B Khurania has not confirmed Maoist involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 28-05-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 03:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A group of suspected Maoists on Tuesday reportedly hijacked a truck loaded with explosives in the scenic yet notorious Sundergarh district of Odisha. The heist took place in the dense forests near K Balang police station, a region under close watch due to its reputation as a Maoist stronghold.

Sources revealed that the truck was transporting around 200 packets of gelatin to a stone quarry when it was intercepted. Masked and armed individuals allegedly detained the truck driver at gunpoint, seizing the gelatin cargo in a dramatic daylight robbery.

While the location's proximity to the Saranda forests in Jharkhand heightens suspicions of Maoist involvement, Odisha DGP Y B Khurania remains non-committal about confirming the perpetrators' identities at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

