Explosive Heist in Odisha: Maoists Suspected in Bold Looting

A group of suspected Maoists on Tuesday reportedly hijacked a truck loaded with explosives in the scenic yet notorious Sundergarh district of Odisha. The heist took place in the dense forests near K Balang police station, a region under close watch due to its reputation as a Maoist stronghold.

Sources revealed that the truck was transporting around 200 packets of gelatin to a stone quarry when it was intercepted. Masked and armed individuals allegedly detained the truck driver at gunpoint, seizing the gelatin cargo in a dramatic daylight robbery.

While the location's proximity to the Saranda forests in Jharkhand heightens suspicions of Maoist involvement, Odisha DGP Y B Khurania remains non-committal about confirming the perpetrators' identities at this time.

