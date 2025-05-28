A Blow to Trump's Quest Against Legal Adversaries

In a critical legal decision, a federal judge in Washington has invalidated an executive order issued by former President Donald Trump targeting the law firm WilmerHale. This judgment, delivered by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, marks the third such ruling against Trump's efforts to penalize firms perceived as adversaries of his administration.

Judge Leon's comprehensive opinion highlighted that the executive order breached constitutional guarantees of free speech and due process. The dispute centered on Trump's dissatisfaction with WilmerHale's hiring of Robert Mueller, who spearheaded the investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Trump's maneuver has been widely criticized and described as a politically motivated "witch hunt."

WilmerHale welcomed the court's decision, emphasizing their commitment to defending fundamental constitutional rights. The decision prevents federal agencies from acting against WilmerHale under the March 27 executive order, which had sought to exclude their attorneys from federal buildings and disrupt their government contracts. The ruling has reverberated throughout the legal community, drawing widespread criticism of Trump's actions.