Macron and Prabowo to Strengthen Defence and Mining Ties in Strategic Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta to enhance defence and mining collaborations. As Indonesia is a major arms client, discussions will focus on military hardware, including fighter jets and submarines. Additionally, talks are anticipated on nickel mining permits and battery supply-chain investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 08:45 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to engage in pivotal discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Wednesday. Strengthening defence relations, notably with Indonesia as France's largest Southeast Asian arms client, will be at the forefront of their dialogues.

Following a successful visit to Vietnam, where over $10 billion in deals were signed, Macron's arrival in Indonesia marks a significant chapter in his regional tour, which will conclude in Singapore. Upon landing, Macron was greeted by Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, who indicated forthcoming agreements on fighter jets and submarines in a letter of intent.

The meeting will not only focus on strategic military cooperation but also on intensifying ties in the mining sector, given Indonesia's pivotal role as the world's largest nickel producer. Discussions are expected to involve French mining group Eramet, seeking mining permits and battery supply-chain ventures in collaboration with Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund, Danantara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

