Left Menu

India's First Digital Census Approved: A Leap Towards Data-Driven Future

The Union government has sanctioned Rs 11,718 crore for India's digital Census 2027. Chaired by Prime Minister Modi, this initiative marks the first digital Census, incorporating modern technology for efficient data collection and dissemination. The Census will facilitate policy-making with easily accessible, machine-readable data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:47 IST
India's First Digital Census Approved: A Leap Towards Data-Driven Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has greenlit a budget of Rs 11,718 crore for the upcoming Census 2027, marking the country's first digital survey of its kind. This initiative will be carried out in two phases: house-listing and housing Census from April to September 2026, followed by population enumeration in February 2027.

Specific regions such as Ladakh and snow-bound areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will start the enumeration in September 2026. This Census will include electronic collection of caste data, underscoring the government's commitment to more integrative data strategies.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains that a mobile application and central portal will enhance data collection, ensuring easy accessibility and better data quality for policy-making. Census-as-a-Service will provide clean, machine-readable data, aiding ministries in efficient resource management and strategic planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025