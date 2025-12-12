India's First Digital Census Approved: A Leap Towards Data-Driven Future

The Indian government has greenlit a budget of Rs 11,718 crore for the upcoming Census 2027, marking the country's first digital survey of its kind. This initiative will be carried out in two phases: house-listing and housing Census from April to September 2026, followed by population enumeration in February 2027.

Specific regions such as Ladakh and snow-bound areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will start the enumeration in September 2026. This Census will include electronic collection of caste data, underscoring the government's commitment to more integrative data strategies.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains that a mobile application and central portal will enhance data collection, ensuring easy accessibility and better data quality for policy-making. Census-as-a-Service will provide clean, machine-readable data, aiding ministries in efficient resource management and strategic planning.

