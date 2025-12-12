Turning The Tide: Mass Surrender of Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, ten Naxalites, including six women with a collective reward of Rs 33 lakh, surrendered in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. The event marks a continuing trend where a total of 263 Maoists have renounced violence in the district this year, according to Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.

The surrender, which took place under the `Poona Margem' initiative aimed at social reintegration, involved the handing over of an AK-47, two SLRs, a Stengun, and a Barrel Grenade Launcher. These weapons, previously targeted with an Rs 8 lakh reward, were voluntarily relinquished.

The surrender is indicative of a larger shift towards peace and development in the Bastar region, where 1,514 Maoists have laid down their arms over 11 months, as noted by Inspector General of Police Sundarraj Pattilingam. With over 2,400 Naxalite surrenders in the past two years, authorities remain hopeful for continued progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)