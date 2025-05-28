Social Media Vetting: US Student Visa Policy Controversy

The US is ramping up its security measures for foreign students by contemplating mandatory social media vetting, a move causing a stir in academic circles. Amid these deliberations, a temporary halt on scheduling new student visa interviews has been implemented, according to a Politico report.

In a news briefing, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized that the US has always been thorough in its visa vetting process, citing the use of all tools available for evaluating applicants. The potential increased scrutiny has sparked debate, particularly among Indian students aspiring for upcoming admissions.

Ajay Bhutoria, a former advisory commission member, voiced concern about the decision's impact on Indian students, noting current visa issuance challenges. He urged expedited processing and resource allocation. The changes come amidst a broader crackdown on students involved in pro-Palestine protests.