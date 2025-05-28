Left Menu

Social Media Vetting: US Student Visa Policy Controversy

The US is intensifying vetting for foreign student visas, possibly requiring social media checks, resulting in a pause in new visa interviews. This decision may impact international academic exchanges, particularly for Indian students, amid concerns over its effects on processing times and visa backlogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-05-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 08:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US is ramping up its security measures for foreign students by contemplating mandatory social media vetting, a move causing a stir in academic circles. Amid these deliberations, a temporary halt on scheduling new student visa interviews has been implemented, according to a Politico report.

In a news briefing, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized that the US has always been thorough in its visa vetting process, citing the use of all tools available for evaluating applicants. The potential increased scrutiny has sparked debate, particularly among Indian students aspiring for upcoming admissions.

Ajay Bhutoria, a former advisory commission member, voiced concern about the decision's impact on Indian students, noting current visa issuance challenges. He urged expedited processing and resource allocation. The changes come amidst a broader crackdown on students involved in pro-Palestine protests.

