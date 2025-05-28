Left Menu

Communal Tensions Ignite in Dakshina Kannada Following Murder of Truck Driver

The murder of Abdul Raheem in Dakshina Kannada has stirred communal tensions. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders across multiple taluks to ensure peace after the incident, which some claim was in retaliation to the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. An investigation is underway amid heavy police presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions continue to escalate in Dakshina Kannada district following the murder of a 35-year-old truck driver, Abdul Raheem, also known as Imtiyaz, near Bantwal. The incident has spurred communal unrest, leading authorities to enforce prohibitory orders across various taluks to preserve peace.

Raheem was allegedly attacked and killed on Tuesday by multiple assailants while unloading sand from his vehicle in Ira Kodi. Social media claims suggest the murder was a retaliatory gesture for the killing of a Hindu activist earlier this month. Amid this turmoil, officials have restricted large gatherings to prevent further unrest.

Security measures have been tightened with heavy police deployment in sensitive zones. Community leaders and officials call for calm as investigations continue, with district authorities emphasizing the need for public cooperation to maintain order and avert potential violent outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

