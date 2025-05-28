Communal Tensions Ignite in Dakshina Kannada Following Murder of Truck Driver

Tensions continue to escalate in Dakshina Kannada district following the murder of a 35-year-old truck driver, Abdul Raheem, also known as Imtiyaz, near Bantwal. The incident has spurred communal unrest, leading authorities to enforce prohibitory orders across various taluks to preserve peace.

Raheem was allegedly attacked and killed on Tuesday by multiple assailants while unloading sand from his vehicle in Ira Kodi. Social media claims suggest the murder was a retaliatory gesture for the killing of a Hindu activist earlier this month. Amid this turmoil, officials have restricted large gatherings to prevent further unrest.

Security measures have been tightened with heavy police deployment in sensitive zones. Community leaders and officials call for calm as investigations continue, with district authorities emphasizing the need for public cooperation to maintain order and avert potential violent outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)