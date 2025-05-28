Court to Decide Fate in France's Largest Child Sex Abuse Case
Joel Le Scouarnec, a former surgeon, faces judgment in France's most extensive child sex abuse case, accused of assaulting 299 children. Previously convicted for such crimes, his trial unveils systemic failures by health authorities and messianic efforts by child protection groups to address institutional neglect.
- Country:
- France
In one of France's largest child sex abuse cases, a court is set to render its verdict against Joel Le Scouarnec, accused of raping and abusing 299 children over two decades. Le Scouarnec, already serving a 15-year sentence, is facing additional charges from incidents between 1989 and 2014 where he allegedly abused unconscious hospital patients.
The prosecution has demanded a 20-year sentence, citing societal failure by health authorities to act despite previous convictions against Le Scouarnec. Patterns of abuse were often dismissed due to bureaucratic oversight.
As child protection advocates seek reform, Le Scouarnec's trial continues to shake public confidence, with additional accusations emerging and a third trial looming to probe further into his past offenses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pollachi sexual assault case: All 9 arrested held guilty by Mahila court in Coimbatore.
Pollachi sexual assault case: All 9 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment till death, says CBI counsel.
Pollachi sexual assault case: All 9 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment till death, says CBI counsel.
Guilty Verdict in the Pollachi Sexual Assault Case: A Landmark Decision by Coimbatore Mahila Court
Justice Delivered: Guilty Verdict in Pollachi Sexual Assault Case