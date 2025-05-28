UNRWA Faces Financial Crisis: Urgent Support Needed

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, is facing a dire financial crisis, according to Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini. He stated that without urgent help, the agency might not be able to continue its operations beyond June.

Speaking at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Lazzarini highlighted the critical financial challenges the organization currently faces. He warned that without immediate international support, the agency's ability to aid Palestinian refugees could be severely compromised.

The call for help comes as the UNRWA struggles to secure funds, crucial for its mission to provide assistance and protection to millions of Palestinian refugees. Lazzarini's appeal underscores the organization's urgent need for financial backing to sustain its essential services.

