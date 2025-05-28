Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Gaza: Food Aid Distribution Turns Violent

47 people were injured during a food aid distribution in Gaza. The violence reportedly involved gunfire from the Israel Defense Force, said Ajith Sunghay of the UN Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The location of the incidents is currently unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:47 IST
A chaotic scene unfolded in Gaza as 47 individuals were injured while attempting to collect food aid. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation managed the distribution sites where the incident occurred, and the United Nations human rights office reported the details on Wednesday.

Ajith Sunghay, representing the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, informed reporters that the injuries were a result of gunfire, allegedly from the Israel Defense Force. The event was marked by an unfortunate escalation of violence during the essential aid distribution.

Despite the UN Human Rights office's ongoing investigation, they were unable to pinpoint the exact location of the incidents. This event raises concerns about the safety of aid operations in volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

