Bihar Court Sentences BJP MLA in Criminal Intimidation Case
A Bihar court sentenced BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav and his aide to two years in prison in a 2019 criminal intimidation case. The Darbhanga court found them guilty of assault and cash snatching. The MLA plans to challenge the verdict in the Patna High Court.
- Country:
- India
A Bihar court has handed down a sentence of two years in prison to BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav and his aide. The MP/MLA court in Darbhanga passed the order on Tuesday in relation to a 2019 case of criminal intimidation.
The court found Yadav, who serves as the representative for the Alinagar constituency, and his associate Suresh Yadav, guilty of assaulting a local resident and snatching cash. Both received a two-year jail term and a fine of Rs one lakh each; failure to pay will result in an additional month of imprisonment.
Following the verdict, the MLA expressed respect for the court's decision but indicated plans to appeal in the Patna High Court. Meanwhile, Vidhan Sabha secretariat sources hinted at a potential disqualification process once the court order is officially received.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pollachi Verdict Looms: Awaited Judgement in High-Profile Assault Case
Pollachi sexual assault case: All 9 arrested held guilty by Mahila court in Coimbatore.
Swift Justice in Jharkhand as Six Arrested in Shocking Assault Case
Pollachi sexual assault case: All 9 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment till death, says CBI counsel.
Pollachi sexual assault case: All 9 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment till death, says CBI counsel.