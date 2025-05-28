Left Menu

Bihar Court Sentences BJP MLA in Criminal Intimidation Case

A Bihar court sentenced BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav and his aide to two years in prison in a 2019 criminal intimidation case. The Darbhanga court found them guilty of assault and cash snatching. The MLA plans to challenge the verdict in the Patna High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:04 IST
Bihar Court Sentences BJP MLA in Criminal Intimidation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bihar court has handed down a sentence of two years in prison to BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav and his aide. The MP/MLA court in Darbhanga passed the order on Tuesday in relation to a 2019 case of criminal intimidation.

The court found Yadav, who serves as the representative for the Alinagar constituency, and his associate Suresh Yadav, guilty of assaulting a local resident and snatching cash. Both received a two-year jail term and a fine of Rs one lakh each; failure to pay will result in an additional month of imprisonment.

Following the verdict, the MLA expressed respect for the court's decision but indicated plans to appeal in the Patna High Court. Meanwhile, Vidhan Sabha secretariat sources hinted at a potential disqualification process once the court order is officially received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025