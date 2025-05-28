Russia and Ukraine Set to Resume Peace Talks
Russia is preparing to announce the next set of peace negotiations with Ukraine shortly, as stated by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. A critical aspect of these talks is Ukraine's neutral status, a significant condition for Russia in the ongoing peace dialogue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:06 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia is gearing up to disclose the timing for the next round of direct peace talks with Ukraine, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's statement on Wednesday.
One of the fundamental sticking points in these negotiations continues to be Ukraine's neutral status, which remains a crucial demand from Russia's side, Lavrov emphasized.
The announcement signals potential progress in the ongoing efforts to resolve tensions between the two nations, as both sides prepare to discuss terms of peace further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Challenges Modi Over Trump's Ceasefire Announcement
Shiv Sena Intensifies Push Against Terrorism with Reward Announcement
Marathwada Police Turn to Drones for Flood Emergency Announcements
Mega Rally Announcement: IPFT's Push for Tipraland Statehood
Mary Earps Shocks Soccer World with Retirement Announcement