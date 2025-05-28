Russia and Ukraine Set to Resume Peace Talks

Russia is gearing up to disclose the timing for the next round of direct peace talks with Ukraine, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's statement on Wednesday.

One of the fundamental sticking points in these negotiations continues to be Ukraine's neutral status, which remains a crucial demand from Russia's side, Lavrov emphasized.

The announcement signals potential progress in the ongoing efforts to resolve tensions between the two nations, as both sides prepare to discuss terms of peace further.

(With inputs from agencies.)