Left Menu

Russia and Ukraine Set to Resume Peace Talks

Russia is preparing to announce the next set of peace negotiations with Ukraine shortly, as stated by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. A critical aspect of these talks is Ukraine's neutral status, a significant condition for Russia in the ongoing peace dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:06 IST
Russia and Ukraine Set to Resume Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is gearing up to disclose the timing for the next round of direct peace talks with Ukraine, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's statement on Wednesday.

One of the fundamental sticking points in these negotiations continues to be Ukraine's neutral status, which remains a crucial demand from Russia's side, Lavrov emphasized.

The announcement signals potential progress in the ongoing efforts to resolve tensions between the two nations, as both sides prepare to discuss terms of peace further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025