Italian Foreign Minister Calls for End to Gaza Assault

In a powerful statement to the Italian parliament, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani strongly urged Israel to halt its ongoing military actions in the Gaza Strip. Labeling the assault as 'unacceptable,' Tajani called for an immediate cessation of what he described as a disproportionate response to a recent terrorist act.

The minister's comments come in the wake of continued violence in the region, which has drawn widespread international concern and condemnation. Tajani emphasized that while Israel's initial reaction to the terrorist attack was legitimate, the resulting actions have escalated to dramatic and inappropriate levels.

Italy joins the growing chorus of nations advocating for peace and restraint, as global attention remains fixed on the escalating crisis between Israel and Gaza.

