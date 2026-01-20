Left Menu

France's PM Pushes Budget Through Parliament Amidst Opposition

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu of France used a constitutional power to push part of his 2026 budget through the lower house without a vote due to deadlock. Despite opposition from political parties, he has secured enough backing to survive no-confidence votes. The budget aims to limit the fiscal deficit to 5%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:39 IST
France's PM Pushes Budget Through Parliament Amidst Opposition
Sebastien Lecornu

In a move showcasing the challenges of a divided parliament, France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Tuesday employed a constitutional power to advance part of the 2026 budget bill through the lower house without a vote. This strategic use of Article 49.3 highlights the ongoing deadlock among lawmakers.

The decision has incited opposition parties, namely France Unbowed and National Rally, to consider filing no-confidence motions against the government. However, Lecornu's administration appears poised to weather these challenges, thanks in part to backing from the Socialist party and others, potentially surviving the upcoming votes.

The budget legislation is set to move to the Senate and will return to the lower house for further consideration. Lecornu's administration is aiming for final approval by February, navigating complex negotiations to maintain the country's fiscal deficit within 5% of projected economic output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026