France's PM Pushes Budget Through Parliament Amidst Opposition

In a move showcasing the challenges of a divided parliament, France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Tuesday employed a constitutional power to advance part of the 2026 budget bill through the lower house without a vote. This strategic use of Article 49.3 highlights the ongoing deadlock among lawmakers.

The decision has incited opposition parties, namely France Unbowed and National Rally, to consider filing no-confidence motions against the government. However, Lecornu's administration appears poised to weather these challenges, thanks in part to backing from the Socialist party and others, potentially surviving the upcoming votes.

The budget legislation is set to move to the Senate and will return to the lower house for further consideration. Lecornu's administration is aiming for final approval by February, navigating complex negotiations to maintain the country's fiscal deficit within 5% of projected economic output.

