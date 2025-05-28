High Court Questions Centre's Assurance Amid Fraud Investigation

The Delhi High Court has questioned the filing of a complaint by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) against Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Limited (CMRL), despite an oral assurance from the Centre that no chargesheet would be submitted during the petition's pendency.

Justice Subramonium Prasad highlighted that while the investigation into CMRL and others could proceed, filing a formal complaint contradicted earlier verbal agreements. The case, which also involves Kerala Chief Minister's daughter T Veena, revolves around alleged financial fraud within CMRL.

The SFIO's investigation reportedly uncovered a Rs 182 crore fraud involving inflated expenses, with allegations that Veena received funds without offering services. Kerala High Court's intervention has led to a temporary stay of the complaint, while legal proceedings continue.