Israel Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen: A Message of Deterrence

Israel announced on Wednesday that it has struck Houthi targets at Sanaa international airport in Yemen, following missile attacks from the group. The Israeli defense ministry confirmed the destruction of the Houthis' last operational plane, emphasizing that any aggression towards Israel will entail severe repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has reportedly hit targets used by the Houthi group in Yemen, including their last operational plane at Sanaa international airport. This action comes after missiles were launched towards Israel, allegedly in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

The Israeli defense ministry confirmed the strikes, stating that the destruction of the Houthi aircraft sends a strong message of deterrence. 'Anyone who attacks Israel will face severe consequences,' the ministry declared, framing the move as a continuation of existing defense policies.

The strikes followed the reactivation of Sanaa airport, which underwent repairs after previous damage from Israeli attacks. While UN aircraft primarily use the site, it remains vital for Yemenia Airways, whose civilian aircraft fleet has already been significantly reduced due to earlier assaults.

