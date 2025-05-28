Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Mission to Berlin: A Potential Turning Point in Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is visiting Berlin to strengthen ties with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, amidst efforts to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine, Europe's most deadly since World War Two. Merz will welcome Zelenskiy with military honours as they focus on German aid and ceasefire attempts.

Recent negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian officials failed to yield a ceasefire, adding urgency to Berlin's meeting. With U.S. support showing signs of wavering, Germany may emerge as Ukraine's primary military and financial backer, a shift underlined by Merz's leadership and contrast to his predecessor's more reserved approach.

The situation remains tense, as Russia amasses troops near Ukraine's Sumy region and Merz tempers expectations of a quick resolution. Despite not announcing new arms deliveries, Germany maintains a strategic ambiguity regarding military aid, while Russia accuses Ukraine of escalating drone and missile attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)