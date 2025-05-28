Czech Republic Confronts China Over Cyber Espionage
The Czech Republic has accused China of a cyber campaign against its Ministry of Foreign Affairs' unclassified network. This act has strained bilateral relations, with Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky summoning China's ambassador to convey the seriousness of the situation. The cyber attack underscores rising global cyber tensions.
The Czech Republic has publicly attributed a 'malicious cyber campaign' to China, accusing it of targeting unclassified networks within its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to a governmental statement issued on Wednesday.
In response to the alleged cyber attack, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has taken diplomatic action by summoning the Chinese ambassador. On social media platform X, Lipavsky emphasized that such hostile acts are detrimental to the bilateral relationship between the two nations.
This incident highlights mounting concerns over international cybersecurity threats and their implications on global diplomatic relations. Tensions are particularly heightened as cyber defense becomes a critical element of national security strategies worldwide.
