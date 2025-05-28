Christine Lagarde's ECB Commitment Amidst WEF Leadership Talks

Christine Lagarde is reaffirming her devotion to completing her term as president of the European Central Bank, despite ongoing speculation regarding her potential shift to the World Economic Forum. An ECB spokesperson emphasized Lagarde's commitment following a report suggesting her interest in the WEF role.

The Financial Times revealed that Lagarde has been engaging in discussions over several years with former WEF President Klaus Schwab about succeeding him. Despite these talks, Lagarde remains focused on her ECB responsibilities, which extend until October 31, 2027.

Schwab recently resigned amid allegations of misconduct, which he denies, prompting an investigation. Lagarde is a prominent figure in the WEF's succession strategy, but for now, her dedication to the ECB remains unwavering.