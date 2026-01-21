NCP Faces Setback in BMC Elections: Leadership Concerns Arise

The Ajit Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has raised concerns over the lack of senior leadership participation during the recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Despite contesting independently, the NCP managed to secure only three out of 227 seats, leading to internal reflection.

At a meeting chaired by the party's poll head Nawab Malik, newly elected members voiced their disappointment over the absence of senior leaders and MLAs in the election campaign. Ajit Pawar was reportedly involved in other electoral campaigns in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, causing unrest within party ranks.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a significant 89 seats, ending the long-held control of the Thackeray family over the BMC. Allies Shiv Sena captured 29 seats, while other opposition parties like the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress saw varied success.

(With inputs from agencies.)